Special needs teen celebrates birthday with help from the Valley

The Rio Grande Valley came together to make sure a special needs teen had a memorable 13th birthday.

Blowing out the candles and listening to video messages is how Andres Lobato officially became a teenager.

His big day became a viral celebration after his mother turned to social media, hoping the community would help her son feel special.

"He likes music. If the phone rings, you saw him dancing, with his woo woo, making noise, because we work really hard to try for him to socialize and maybe the time will come when he asks for a party, and he's going to be cognitively ready and sensory wise ready," Andres' mother, Minerva Barrera said.

Along with the mountain of cards and messages, Andres capped off the day with his favorite treat, a birthday hamburger.