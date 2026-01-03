Special needs teen celebrates birthday with help from the Valley
The Rio Grande Valley came together to make sure a special needs teen had a memorable 13th birthday.
Blowing out the candles and listening to video messages is how Andres Lobato officially became a teenager.
His big day became a viral celebration after his mother turned to social media, hoping the community would help her son feel special.
"He likes music. If the phone rings, you saw him dancing, with his woo woo, making noise, because we work really hard to try for him to socialize and maybe the time will come when he asks for a party, and he's going to be cognitively ready and sensory wise ready," Andres' mother, Minerva Barrera said.
Along with the mountain of cards and messages, Andres capped off the day with his favorite treat, a birthday hamburger.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2026
-
Special needs teen celebrates birthday with help from the Valley
-
Young adults among most treated for flu in the Valley
-
Vendors set up shop for First Friday market event in Brownsville
-
Parents in Escobares upset after learning registered sex offender played Santa at...
Sports Video
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland