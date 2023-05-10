SPI officials increase city budget to repair storm damage

A lot of damage in Port Isabel and South Padre Island because of Monday night's storm.

South Padre Island City Commissioners held an emergency meeting about the damage, specifically about the damage to the convention center.

The roof was torn off and with more rain and wind expected in the forecast, city leaders are worried the convention center will suffer even more damaged.

They voted Tuesday night to amend the city budget by $300,000 to repair the damage.