Spooktacular 2025 promises fun for the whole family in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg is inviting the public to its Spooktacular 2025 celebration.
The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Edinburg World Birding Center, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.
Watch the video above for the full story.
