Spooktacular 2025 promises fun for the whole family in Edinburg

12 hours 50 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, October 08 2025 Oct 8, 2025 October 08, 2025 11:26 AM October 08, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg is inviting the public to its Spooktacular 2025 celebration.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Edinburg World Birding Center, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

