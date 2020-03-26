Sports Minute: Activists assail California board for keeping tracks open

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An executive with the company that owns Santa Anita urged the California Horse Racing Board to continue live racing despite a statewide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, several animal rights activists chastised the board for keeping Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in the San Francisco Bay area open, saying rules about social distancing aren't being followed. The board held its monthly meeting via conference call to avoid a large public gathering, which would violate Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide order to stay at home.

