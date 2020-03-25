Sports Minute: Aldridge's return helps Spurs rally past Mavericks, 119-109

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points in his return from injury and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Luka Doncic’s 38 points to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 and keep their playoff hopes afloat. San Antonio had seven players in double figures in snapping a two-game skid. Dallas remains seventh in the West, 6 1/2 games ahead of Memphis. The Spurs moved four games behind the Grizzles for the eighth seed in their bid to earn an NBA-record 23rd straight playoff appearance.

