Sports Minute: An updated look at NCAA Tournament bubble teams
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer
As conference tournaments get into full swing ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among them are UCLA, Texas and a handful of teams from the Atlantic 10, which is fighting to get more than just Dayton into the dance.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Business as usual during spring break at South Padre Island amid virus...
-
Homeland Security installs cameras at large Valley events
-
Cameron County to have emergency observers at SpaceX tests
-
New Lyford police chief sworn in after months with unmanned department
-
COVID-19 testing kits to soon be available in Harlingen