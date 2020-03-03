x

Sports Minute: Andrus leads Prairie View past Alabama A&M 73-62

Monday, March 02 2020

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Gerard Andrus scored 21 points with seven rebounds and five assists and Prairie View A&M won its eighth straight, beating Alabama A&M 73-62. Devonte Patterson scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists and Prairie View A&M outshot the Bulldogs 54% from the field to 39%. Garrett Hicks scored 18 points, TJ Parham had 12 and Cameron Tucker 10 with four assists for the Bulldogs (7-20, 4-12), who have lost three straight.

