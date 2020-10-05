x

Sports Minute: AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team

2 hours 36 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 3:28 PM October 05, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days