Sports Minute: AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team

HOUSTON (AP) — AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team.

