Sports Minute: AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team
HOUSTON (AP) — AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O'Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Kamala Harris' husband visits Edinburg for voter registration drive
-
Edinburg police use tower to monitor vandalism on political signs during election...
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlighting Gloria Anzaldúa literary legacy
-
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How screening early can save a life
-
Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a voter registration drive