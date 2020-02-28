Sports Minute: Atwood, Kopp, Buster combine for 66 in Lamar's 86-66 win

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - T.J. Atwood scored 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Lamar routed Incarnate Word 86-66. Anderson Kopp and Davion Buster added 20 points each for Lamar, Kopp with four 3-pointers and Buster with six. Lamar was 11-for-22 shooting from distance, while Incarnate Word was 3-for-8. Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 23 points for Incarnate Word.

