Sports Minute: Atwood, Kopp, Buster combine for 66 in Lamar's 86-66 win
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - T.J. Atwood scored 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Lamar routed Incarnate Word 86-66. Anderson Kopp and Davion Buster added 20 points each for Lamar, Kopp with four 3-pointers and Buster with six. Lamar was 11-for-22 shooting from distance, while Incarnate Word was 3-for-8. Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 23 points for Incarnate Word.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
