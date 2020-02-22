Sports Minute: Atwood spurs Lamar to 79-62 victory over Texas A&M-CC

BEAUMONT, Tex. (AP) - T.J. Atwood scored 22 points and Lamar used a huge advantage at the free-throw line to knock off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-62. Atwood sank 4 of 10 shots from the floor and made 14 of 15 foul shots for the Cardinals (15-13, 9-8 Southland Conference). Jordan Hairston hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 to pace the Islanders (10-17, 6-10).

