Sports Minute: Baker laments lack of blacks in MLB on Jackie Robinson Day

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Houston manager Dusty Baker celebrated Jackie Robinson’s legacy on the 73rd anniversary of the fall of the major league color barrier and lamented the lack of African Americans in today’s game. Only 7.7% of players were African American on opening day last year, and Baker and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts are the only two African American managers in the majors.

