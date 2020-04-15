Sports Minute: Baker laments lack of blacks in MLB on Jackie Robinson Day
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
Houston manager Dusty Baker celebrated Jackie Robinson’s legacy on the 73rd anniversary of the fall of the major league color barrier and lamented the lack of African Americans in today’s game. Only 7.7% of players were African American on opening day last year, and Baker and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts are the only two African American managers in the majors.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas ICE detention facilities sued to release vulnerable detainees
-
Laredo reports 2 more deaths related to coronavirus
-
Local 9-1-1 dispatchers receive recognition amid virus pandemic
-
Pandemic hinders Brownsville familys mission to feed, clothe the homeless
-
Brownsville city leaders vote to change sick leave policies, review coronavirus expenditures