Sports Minute: Baker to MLB: Tell teams to stop negative comments on Astros

By Chuck King

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - New Houston manager Dusty Baker wants Major League Baseball to tell opposing players to stop the negative comments and talk of possible retaliation for the Astros illegal sign stealing. Bakers comments Saturday came in response to a slew of negative comments at spring training camps about the Astros illegal use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodger first baseman Cody Bellinger said Friday the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them. He added Jose Altuve stole the MVP trophy from Aaron Judge. Baker is also concerned about possible retaliation from opposing pitchers when the season begins.

