Sports Minute: Cardinals take OT Jones in third round to protect Murray

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

The Arizona Cardinals have used their third-round pick to add a protector for young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals took offensive tackle Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick and he’ll likely have the opportunity to earn immediate playing time at right tackle next season. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Jones played at the University of Houston and many draft projections had him being picked sooner. Arizona didn’t have a second-round pick after trading it as part of the deal that brought receiver Deandre Hopkins to the Cardinals.

