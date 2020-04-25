Sports Minute: Chiefs gamble on LB Willie Gay in second round, add T Niang

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are gambling on a player with off-the-field issues, selecting Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round of the draft. Gay was suspended eight games by the NCAA as part of an academic fraud investigation that swept up 10 players total and led to severe sanctions for the program. Then in the third round, the Chiefs landed mammoth offensive tackle Lucas Niang out of TCU. Those two selections follow their first-round choice of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Thursday night.

