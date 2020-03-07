Sports Minute: Coastal Carolina upsets UT Arlington in Sun Belt tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tyrell Gumbs-Frater hit a jumper with 1 second left and No. 10-seed Coastal Carolina upset No. 7 UT Arlington 63-62 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Devante Jones scored 31 points with 14 rebounds and five assists for Coastal Carolina, which made only 1 of 13 3-pointers (8%) but hit 20 of 21 free throws, including Jones' 14 of 14. Tommy Burton scored 11 points and Gumb-Frater finished with six. Sam Griffin hit 4 of 9 3-pointers and scored 14 points for UT Arlington (14-18). Azore had 11 points and four assists and Nucikas Elame added 10 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.