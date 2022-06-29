Sports Minute: Covington has clutch debut, Rockets outlast Lakers 121-111

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-111. Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington hit two clutch late 3-pointers while getting 14 points and eight rebounds in his auspicious Rockets debut. James Harden managed just 14 points while the Rockets unveiled the latest version of their commitment to small ball by not playing anybody taller than 6-foot-7 against the hulking Lakers. Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in a meeting of first-place teams with sharply contrasting approaches.

