Sports Minute: Doolittle's 19 points lead Oklahoma past No. 22 Texas Tech

By JUSTIN TINDER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma provided a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume with a 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as the Sooners snapped a three-game losing streak. Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was scoreless. Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 13 points. Texas Tech was coming off a 30-point win at Iowa State and had won five of six. But the Sooners held the Red Raiders to a season-low 51.

