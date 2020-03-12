Sports Minute: Former Giants, Rams receiver Del Shofner dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Del Shofner, the wide receiver who combined with Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle to give the New York Giants one of the NFL's most prolific passing threats in the early 1960s, has died. He was 85. Shofner's daugher, Laurie Shofner Corwin, confirmed the death Thursday. A family statement said the five-time Pro Bowl receiver died in Los Angeles ON Wednesday of natural causes. Shofner was the Los Angeles Rams' first round draft pick in the 1957 draft. After spending his rookie season on defense, he was switched to wide receiver the following season. He was traded to the Giants after the 1960 season.

