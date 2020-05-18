Sports Minute: Former manager and player Art Howe released from hospital

HOUSTON (AP) - Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday after a stay in intensive care because of the coronavirus. The 73-year-old Howe Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two. Best known as the manager of the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed Thursday night he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday.

