Sports Minute: Former Sparks GM Penny Toler files suit against WNBA team
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Former Los Angeles Sparks general manager Penny Toler is suing the WNBA team saying she was fired for complaints about inappropriate sexual relationships involving the team president and a managing partner, not for using a racial slur. The Sparks say Toler was fired on Oct. 4 following a profanity-laced postgame tirade that included using a racial slur a few days earlier following a playoff game. Toler filed a suit Tuesday for gender discrimination, in which she says there was retaliation by the Sparks and that if she were a man, she would still be employed by the team.
