Sports Minute: Gayman lifts Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 81-67

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Clay Gayman had 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67. Benjamin Uloko led the Huskies with 14 points.

