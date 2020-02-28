Sports Minute: Gayman lifts Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 81-67
ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Clay Gayman had 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67. Benjamin Uloko led the Huskies with 14 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County DA requests new execution date for convicted murderer
-
Dry conditions likely factor in 3 brush fires in Hidalgo County
-
Jury hears testimony from survivor in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Mission 15-year-old wins 2nd place in national braille competition
-
Advocates question speedy process of new immigration policy along border