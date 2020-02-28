x

Sports Minute: Gayman lifts Abilene Christian over Houston Baptist 81-67

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Clay Gayman had 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67. Benjamin Uloko led the Huskies with 14 points.

