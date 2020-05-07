Sports Minute: Green flag: IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas. The race will be run June 6 without spectators at Texas Motor Speedway. That was the next race on the series schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar President Jay Frye says IndyCar worked closely with TMS President Eddie Gossage, his track and public health officials on a plan to “ensure the safety of our event participants."

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.