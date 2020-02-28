Sports Minute: Greinke makes 1st outing after later arrival with Astros

By BY CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Zack Greinke made his first spring training appearance, a two-inning, 28-pitch outing for Houston in a 6-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. Greinke arrived at spring training on Feb. 22, nine days after the voluntary reporting date. He preferred to stay on his own program. The 36-year-old right-hander threw 22 strikes. Greinke's fastball approached 90 mph. He struck out three of seven batters, mixing in a few change-ups and curveballs. He won the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner with Kansas City and is a six-time All-Star. Greinke was acquired from Arizona at the July 31 trade deadline.

