Sports Minute: Hawks request waivers on newly acquired veteran center Nenê

The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on center Nenê. The move with the 37-year-old native of Brazil comes one day after he was acquired from Houston as part of a four-team trade. The Hawks on Wednesday also acquired center Clint Capela from the Rockets in the four-team trade involving 12 players. In the deal, Atlanta sent guard Evan Turner and a conditional 2020 first-round pick to Minnesota and a 2024 second-round pick to Houston. Nenê has not played this season due to a left adductor strain. He began his career in 2002 with Denver.

