Sports Minute: Hopkins leads Texas Southern past Alabama A&M 85-58

HOUSTON (AP) - Justin Hopkins posted 12 points and 11 rebounds to carry Texas Southern to an 85-58 win over Alabama A&M. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs on Saturday night with 10 points.

