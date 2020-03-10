x

Sports Minute: Hopkins leads Texas Southern past Alabama A&M 85-58

1 week 2 days 10 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 9:23 PM February 29, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

HOUSTON (AP) - Justin Hopkins posted 12 points and 11 rebounds to carry Texas Southern to an 85-58 win over Alabama A&M. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs on Saturday night with 10 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days