Sports Minute: Horse trainer faces stiff fines, suspension in New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A quarter horse trainer whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly $13 million has been hit with a hefty fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations. Documents from the New Mexico Racing Commission show the violations involved horses that tested positive last year while at a southern New Mexico track. The animals belonged to a Texas owner. It wasn't clear whether trainer Bobby Martinez will appeal. The commission is proposing fines totaling $480,000 and Martinez would not be able to apply for a state license until 2054. Any horses owned or trained by Martinez also would be ineligible to race in New Mexico.

