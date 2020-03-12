Sports Minute: Ingram sends FAU into C-USA quarters downing Old Dominion

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Jailyn Ingram scored a season-high 22 points and Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 66-56 in the Conference USA Conference Tournament first round. Richardson Maitre added 21 points for the Owls (17-15), which made 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Florida Atlantic entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and the Monarchs were seeded eighth. Florida Atlantic moves on to play No. 1 seed North Texas Thursday night. Xavier Green had 15 points for the Monarchs.

