Sports Minute: Ionescu headlines AP All-America women's basketball team

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon has joined an elite group, becoming a three-time All-America selection by The Associated Press. She shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She earned a spot on the AP women's basketball All-America team as a unanimous choice. She was joined by Oregon teammate Ruthy Hebard, Baylor's Lauren Cox, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and UConn's Megan Walker.

