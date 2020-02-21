Sports Minute: James Harden, Rockets roll to 135-105 rout of young Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, leading the Houston Rockets past the cold-shooting Golden State Warriors 135-105 in the teams' first game back from the All-Star break. Russell Westbrook had 21 points and 10 assists before being ejected. P.J. Tucker scored 15 points, making all five of his 3-pointers as the Rockets knocked down 25 total 3-pointers. Houston set an NBA record with 27 3s in a win against the Suns last April. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in the Warriors' fifth straight loss and also their fifth consecutive at home.

