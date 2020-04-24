Sports Minute: Jets trade down, take Baylor WR Denzel Mims in 2nd round

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets added a playmaker on offense by taking Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with their second-round pick in the NFL draft. The Jets originally had the 48th overall pick but traded down Friday night with Seattle and received the Seahawks’ second-round selection and their third-rounder. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Mims remained on the board when the Jets’ pick came up again and general manager Joe Douglas grabbed him. Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for Baylor. He’ll help fill the void left when Robby Anderson signed with Carolina last month in free agency.

