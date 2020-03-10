x

Sports Minute: Kansas' Azubuike AP Big 12 player of year, Drew top coach

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year. The 7-footer is the only player in the conference averaging a double-double. Azubuike and his Jayhawks teammate Devon Dotson are the only unanimous picks for the AP All-Big 12 first team released Tuesday. Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, TCU senior guard Desmond Bane and Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle are the other first-team selections. Scott Drew was picked as coach of the year after No. 5 Baylor set a Big 12 record winning 23 games in a row.

