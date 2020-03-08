Sports Minute: Kuxhausen's 4-point play propels McNeese past Lamar
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Dru Kuxhausen scored 22 points and his four-point play with 0.5 seconds remaining sent McNeese past Lamar 70-66 to end the Southland Conference regular season. T.J. Atwood's jump shot with 29 seconds left brought Lamar to a tie at 66. McNeese called timeout setting up Kuxhausen's heroics. Anderson Kopp was called for a foul on Kuxhausen's 3-pointer and he sank the foul shot. The Cowboys led 45-36 at halftime. A.J. Lawson's layup with 12:20 to go made it 58-47 in McNeese's favor. Lamar then used a 12-3 run over the next six minutes and cut their deficit to 61-59 on Atwood's jump shot. He finished with 23 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
