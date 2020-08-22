Sports Minute: Lampley carries Sam Houston St. past Northwestern St. 92-79

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Demarkus Lampley came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Sam Houston State to a 92-79 win over Northwestern State. Zach Nutall had 15 points for Sam Houston State (7-4, 1-0 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Xavier Bryant added 14 points and six assists. RJ Smith had 14 points and five rebounds for the hosts.

