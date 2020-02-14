x

Sports Minute: Leonard scores 36 to lead Clippers past Mavericks 110-107

3 weeks 2 days 3 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 January 21, 2020 9:20 PM January 21, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DAVE JACKSON
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3-pointers late and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 for their fourth straight win. Dallas ended a four-game winning streak, and more importantly, lost a key piece in center Dwight Powell just as they welcomed back Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis scored 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his return after missing 10 games with right knee soreness. Late in the first quarter, Powell went down on a non-contact play with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days