Sports Minute: Liberty trade Tina Charles to Mystics in 3-team deal

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Liberty have traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal. New York will receive the 12th pick in the WNBA draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also will receive Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas gets Washington's first-round pick in 2021 and New York's second-round pick in 2021. The Liberty now have four of the top 15 picks in Friday’s draft, including the No. 1 pick.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.