Sports Minute: Liberty trade Tina Charles to Mystics in 3-team deal
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Liberty have traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal. New York will receive the 12th pick in the WNBA draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also will receive Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas gets Washington's first-round pick in 2021 and New York's second-round pick in 2021. The Liberty now have four of the top 15 picks in Friday’s draft, including the No. 1 pick.
