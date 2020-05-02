Sports Minute: Mahomes flourishes in snow as Chiefs keep winning

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes added another memorable performance to an impressive start to his career last weekend against Denver. He completed 27 of 34 passes through a driving snowstorm to lead Kansas City to a 23-3 victory. It was the kind of weather that should have made it difficult for a kid from Texas to throw the ball. Instead it allowed Mahomes to show off his arm strength and accuracy in new ways. Now, the reigning league MVP hopes to carry that hot hand into Sunday night's game in Chicago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.