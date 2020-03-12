Sports Minute: Mavs avoid 3-game skid with 113-97 win over Nuggets

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luke Doncic scored 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 113-97. The teams were in the second half when the word came that the NBA was suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Mavericks avoided their first three-game losing streak this season. They are the league's only team that hasn't lost three in a row.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.