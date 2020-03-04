Sports Minute: Mitchell lifts South Alabama over Texas St. 58-54

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Trhae Mitchell posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 58-54 win over Texas State, the Jaguars' eighth consecutive victory. Andre Fox scored the game's final 12 points. He made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 54-all with 2:18 left, added a layup about a minute later and capped the scoring with two free throws with 16 seconds to play. Texas State went 0 for 5 from the field and missed the front end of a one-and-one over the final 3 1/2 minutes. Mason Harrell led the Bobcats with 13 points.

