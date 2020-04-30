Sports Minute: NBA team presidents operating with intent to resume season

NBA team presidents met Thursday and emerged with belief that there are still ways to resume the season. Dallas owner Mark Cuban also expressed optimism that the league will find a way out of the coronavirus-caused shutdown. And Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says his club will be ready to go if games restart.

