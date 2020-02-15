Sports Minute: No. 1 Baylor tops No. 14 W Virginia 70-59, ties Big 12 mark

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) - Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia. The Bears led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run. Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia tied a season high with 22 turnovers and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.

