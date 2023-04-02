x

Sports Minute: No. 2 Baylor women clinch share of 10th straight B12 title

By JOHN RABY
AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Te'a Cooper scored 17 points and second-ranked Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season women's championship with a 64-39 victory over West Virginia on Monday night. Baylor also cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season game in the conference. The Lady Bears can clinch the title outright with a win Saturday or with a loss by second-place TCU to Texas on Wednesday. Lauren Cox added 12 points and nine rebounds for Baylor. Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia with 13 points.

