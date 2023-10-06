Sports Minute: No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Baylor to meet in Sugar Bowl
By The Associated Press
Baylor and Georgia will attempt to bounce back from losses in their respective conference championship games when they face off in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. Both teams watched their hopes for reaching the College Football Playoff end Saturday. Baylor fell 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. Georgia lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 to LSU. This is Georgia's second straight Sugar Bowl appearance. The Bulldogs lost 28-21 to Texas in last year's Sugar Bowl.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
