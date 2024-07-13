Sports Minute: Nutall's 25 points boosts Sam Houston St. past McNeese by 19
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Zach Nutall had a career-high 25 points as Sam Houston State defeated McNeese State 94-75. Demarkus Lampley added 21 points for the Bearkats. Mark Tikhonenko had 15 points for Sam Houston State, which won its sixth consecutive game. RJ Smith added 12 points. Sam Houston State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers. Sha'markus Kennedy had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys. Dru Kuxhausen added 15 points. A.J. Lawson had 14 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
