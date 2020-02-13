Sports Minute: Oubre scores career-high 39, Suns top Rockets 127-91
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Houston Rockets 127-91. The Suns poured in 46 points in the first quarter and led the rest of the way, turning back a handful of Houston rallies. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was held out for rest one night after Houston beat the Los Angeles Lakers. The 24-year-old Oubre had a stellar game on his bobblehead night, shooting 14 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. James Harden led the Rockets with 32 points.
