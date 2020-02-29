x

Sports Minute: Patterson lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 65-58

2 hours 51 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 8:03 PM February 29, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Devonte Patterson had 21 points as Prairie View extended its winning streak to seven games, getting past Alabama State 65-58. Austin Rogers led the Hornets on Saturday with 12 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days