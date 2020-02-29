Sports Minute: Patterson lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 65-58

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Devonte Patterson had 21 points as Prairie View extended its winning streak to seven games, getting past Alabama State 65-58. Austin Rogers led the Hornets on Saturday with 12 points.

