Sports Minute: Patterson lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 65-58
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Devonte Patterson had 21 points as Prairie View extended its winning streak to seven games, getting past Alabama State 65-58. Austin Rogers led the Hornets on Saturday with 12 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Explosion of SpaceX Starship SN1 at Boca Chica site
-
Run for wrong face masks amid coronavirus fear impacting construction industry
-
Confusion looms over migrants at Valley port-of-entry after court halts policy
-
Black history museum set to open in San Benito
-
Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff