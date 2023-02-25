x

Sports Minute: Peterson, Olivari lead Rice past UAB 86-72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Drew Peterson had 17 points to lead six Rice players in double figures as the Owls beat UAB 86-72. Quincy Olivari added 16 points for the Owls. Ako Adams chipped in 13, Josh Parrish scored 13 and Trey Murphy III had 11. Tyreek Scott-Grayson led the Blazers with a career-high 30 points.

