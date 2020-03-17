Sports Minute: PGA Championship the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

First the Masters, now the PGA Championship. The first two majors of the season now have been postponed over concerns of the new coronavirus. The PGA Championship was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. The decision comes after the CDC recommends against holding events of 50 or more people for eight weeks. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour canceled four more tournaments on its schedule after the Masters. That means the PGA Tour will go at least 10 weeks without golf.

