Sports Minute: Police cite Nebraska guard after minor traffic accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska men's basketball player has been cited after leaving the scene of a minor accident.. Lincoln police say sophomore guard Cam Mack also was cited Wednesday for negligent driving. Court records don't list an attorney for him. A woman told police Mack's car struck hers from behind and left the area before officers arrived. She gave officers his car license number. A police report says Mack told officers he didn't think he hit the woman's car.

