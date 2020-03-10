Sports Minute: Priarie View A&M cruises to SWAC semis thumping Alabama A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Gerard Andrus scored a career-high 32 points and Prairie View easily defeated Alabama A&M 82-60 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Devonte Patterson's 3-pointer broke a tie at nine, the basket started an 8-0 run and the top-seed Panthers led the rest of the way. Prairie View led 37-27 at the break and used a 20-8 second-half run to take control of the No. 8 seed Bulldogs. Patterson had 15 points and seven assists for Prairie View, Darius Williams scored 10 points and Antione Lister had three blocks.

