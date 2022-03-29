x

Sports Minute: Rangers add former Indians closer Allen on minor league deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cleveland closer Cody Allen, who will report to major league spring training. Allen was 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season. The 31-year-old right-hander had at least 30 saves in three straight seasons with the Indians from 2015-17. Allen is Cleveland's career leader in saves with 149. The Rangers also have signed left-hander Brandon Mann to a minor league contract.

